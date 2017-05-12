Weather Outlook: Mix of clouds and sun

NE winds off the lake made a big difference between lakeshore communities and those well inland Thursday.
Cleveland Burke Lakefront hit 54°F
Cleveland Hopkins hit 58°F
Akron-Canton Regional reached 68°F
The next rainy system will be so far south that any showers that even try to develop on Friday will be renegade and random at most.
Here is your Fox 8 News #8dayforecast.
