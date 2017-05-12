Weather Outlook: Mix of clouds and sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NE winds off the lake made a big difference between lakeshore communities and those well inland Thursday.

Cleveland Burke Lakefront hit 54°F

Cleveland Hopkins hit 58°F

Akron-Canton Regional reached 68°F

The next rainy system will be so far south that any showers that even try to develop on Friday will be renegade and random at most.

Here is your Fox 8 News #8dayforecast.

