Two people rushed to hospital after Westlake house fire, road closed

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Firefighters from the Westlake Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire that sent two people to the hospital.
Firefighters were called to the house on Clague Road just after 4 a.m. Friday.
Firefighters pulled a man and woman out of the burning house.
They were taken to Fairview Hospital. No information on their identities or conditions was released.
Clague Road was closed from Hilliard Boulevard to Center Ridge Road.
Fox 8’s Patty Harken urged drivers to use Columbia Road as an alternate.
Stay with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.