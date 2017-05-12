Two people rushed to hospital after Westlake house fire, road closed

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Firefighters from the Westlake Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire that sent two people to the hospital.

Firefighters were called to the house on Clague Road just after 4 a.m. Friday.

House fire in Westlake. Clague RD closed from Hilliard to Center Ridge. Multiple victims transported. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/OzWh4tDhkn — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) May 12, 2017

Firefighters pulled a man and woman out of the burning house.

They were taken to Fairview Hospital. No information on their identities or conditions was released.

Clague Road was closed from Hilliard Boulevard to Center Ridge Road.

Fox 8’s Patty Harken urged drivers to use Columbia Road as an alternate.

Clague closed Center Ridge – Hilliard due to a house fire. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) May 12, 2017

