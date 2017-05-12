Temps in 60s for Mother’s Day weekend weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cleveland had just enough of a clear window at sunset so that we experienced a delightful end to our sunlit hours on Friday.

Our Mother’s Day weekend will be generally fair and on the cool side of normal by only a few degrees. Any shower threat will be minimal, light, and very random.

Once we get to next week, expect a shift in the weather pattern as we glide into warmer than normal territory.

Here is your Fox 8 News #8dayforecast.

Download the Fox 8 Weather app; it’s free and we can pinpoint your location giving you an accurate hourly forecast. Try it out; you’ll never use a different weather app again!