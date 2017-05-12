Suspect in Kirkersville nursing home shooting took two hostages before murders

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio– The suspected gunman in the deadly shooting at a Kirkersville nursing home took two people hostage.

The shooter, whose name has not been released, held the two people hostage in a wooded area near the Pine Kirk Care Center Friday morning before gunfire erupted, Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said.

The hostages were able to get away when the suspect shot Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric Disario. Other officers pulled Disario, 36, into a cruiser in hopes of saving him, but he died of his injuries. The hostages were unharmed.

Inside the nursing home, the suspect also killed two female employees. Investigators did not released their identities. Thorp said Pine Kirk is a secure facility and they do not know how the suspect got inside at this time.

“It’s a very difficult day for law enforcement in Licking County,” Sheriff Thorp said.

Thorp and Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine emphasized the investigation is still in the early stages. Officers searched the suspects home and located his vehicle at a nearby travel plaza.

The 24 nursing home residents were unharmed. Pine Kirk owner Tom Rosser said they were taken to other area nursing homes temporarily.

Disario, a father of six, had only been police chief for three weeks.

