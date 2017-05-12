Mom’s special day: It’s the mother of all surprises for woman expecting quads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- It's been about seven weeks since we met the Myers family of Brecksville.

"I'm a lot more tired, more wobbly," laughs Kelly Myers, mom.

Kelly and her husband, James, already have four kids, ages ranging from 11 months to 14 years old.

Back in December, Kelly learned she was pregnant with quadruplets.

Kelly is now 25 weeks pregnant and says her doctor wants to deliver the babies on June 27.

"I'm scared, but excited for what's next and the journey ahead," said Kelly.

But while we were busy playing and catching up inside, Babies R US of North Olmsted was busy outside setting up the mother of surprises for Kelly.

A total of six car seats from Even Flo, all the feeding equipment for four babies from Even Flo-- feeding, accessories, sheets, swaddles, bibs, and 2,000 diapers from Babies R Us.

"I had twins myself, so I know what it is like to have two at one time. Four is a handful so we wanted to be there to help," said Colleen Kennedy, manager.

From all of us here at Fox 8, Happy Mother's Day, Kelly!

