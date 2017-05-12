Man being questioned in connection with girl’s disappearance to appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERCER, Pa. -- A man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl is expected in court Friday.

Jonathan Bove was arrested by police in Sharon, Pa., on Thursday, the same day the body of a female was found in a wooded area on Austinberg Road in Saybrook Township.

Police believe the body is that of the 13-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday. Police say Bove was a friend of the girl's family, and she had been with him before she went missing.

When it was discovered the girl was missing, Ashtabula County authorities asked Sharon police to be on the lookout for Bove as a person of interest in her disappearance.

On Thursday, Sharon police spotted Bove and tried to pull him over but he took off on a high-speed chase. Bove eventually ditched his car and ran off into the woods where he was eventually caught.

Court officials say Bove is to be video arraigned on several charges Friday, including felony fleeing and eluding, felony stolen vehicle and failing to register as a convicted sex offender.

It is not yet known when he will be back in Ohio.

The Ashtabula police chief told Fox 8 they expect to file additional charges on Bove soon.

