Police: Officer, 2 others shot after man opens fire in nursing home in Kirkersville

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio — Authorities say a police officer was wounded during reports of a shooting at an Ohio nursing home.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Robert Sellers said as of 10 a.m. that the situation had ended and there was no threat to the public.

WBNS reports the officer is in critical condition.

Reports of the shooting at the Pine Kirk Care Center in Kirkersville came around 7:30 a.m. WBNS reports that the gunman walked into the nursing home and shot two others during the ordeal. Their conditions are unknown. The suspect then reportedly turned the gun on himself.

A local elementary school was put on lock down, and parents later were told they could pick up their children at a nearby middle school.

Police did not immediately release further detail on the shooting or the officer’s condition.

The village is about 24 miles east of Columbus.

Gov. John Kasich tweeted about the situation as it unfolded:

Shocked & pained by the horrific shooting in Kirkersville, ask for prayers for those injured. Grateful for law enforcement’s quick response. https://t.co/Vd9hMu7Bqk — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) May 12, 2017

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.