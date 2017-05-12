× Kirkersville Police Chief, two others and gunman dead in nursing home shooting

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio– The Kirkersville Police Chief was among those killed in a shooting at a nursing home Friday morning.

The shooting was reported at the Pine Kirk Care Center in Licking County at about 7:30 a.m.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said Chief Steven Eric Disario, 36, died of his injuries. The father of six had only been police chief for three weeks. The family has another baby on the way.

Thorp said two Pine Kirk employees were found dead inside the facility, as well as the suspected gunman. There is no current threat to the public, Thorp said.

39.959009 -82.596506