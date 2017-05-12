Investigators find exploding battery behind solar light fires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH EUCLID- Fire investigators said they’ve pinpointed the reason Ever Brite lights have been exploding.

The solar powered lights that are sold on TV have been linked to fires across the country, including at least two cases in Northeast Ohio.

**Watch our previous story in the video above**

South Euclid fire investigators said an electrician checked a burned light and determined its battery exploded.

The device takes in so much sun that it can become overloaded and blow up, investigators said.

The South Euclid Fire Department said it will now push for a recall.

Ontel Products Corporation, the company behind Ever Brite lights, has maintained that the product meets all safety regulations required by U.S. law.