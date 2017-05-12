Crime Stoppers, Cleveland police announce $100,000 reward in Aliza Sherman murder

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police and Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers announced a new reward in the Aliza Sherman murder.

The 52-year-old mother was leaving her attorney’s office in downtown Cleveland when she was killed on March 24, 2013. Police said Sherman was stabbed 11 times Erieview Plaza near the Galleria. Nothing was taken.

The reward for tips was at $50,000, but that’s now been raised to $100,000. This is the largest reward Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers has offered. The additional money was provided by an anonymous donor.

“Mother’s Day is coming up and our hearts and prayers are with them,” said Police Chief Calvin Williams said.

Despite having surveillance video of the suspect, one has been arrested in the homicide. Investigators were unable to determine the person’s gender or race.

Deputy Chief Ed Tomba said they have received tips, but there is still not enough to take the case to a grand jury. The FBI is also helping in the investigation.

Sherman was in the middle of a divorce at the time of her death and proceedings were scheduled to begin the next day. Her attorney Gregory Moore pleaded guilty to one count of falsification for giving investigators inaccurate information on the day of the murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Callers can remain anonymous, and the $100,000 reward is available for tips leading to the arrest and prosecution of the killer.

Crime Stoppers also accepts tips on any unsolved homicides in the area.

