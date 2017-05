Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Ray Flanagan & The Authorities is a Northeast Ohio based rock band. Ray describes their songs as 'sharp edged, poetic observations of love and the American experience'.

The band has released two CD's and Ray is currently working on a solo record expected to be released this Fall.

Click here to learn more about Ray Flanagan & The Authorities.

