× Ex-Browns wide receiver Michael D. Jackson dies in motorcycle crash

TANGIPAHOA, La.– Former NFL wide receiver Michael D. Jackson died in a motorcycle accident in Louisiana. He was 48 years old.

Jackson, who played with the Cleveland Browns from 1991 to 1995, crashed into a car backing out of a parking space in Tangipahoa early Friday morning.

“Due to the motorcycle being operated at a high rate of speed, it penetrated into the driver’s compartment of the Malibu,” Louisiana State Police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 20-year-old woman, was also killed. Jackson was wearing a helmet and the crash remains under investigation.

“This incident represents yet another example of a preventable crash where the consequences of poor decisions claimed a life. The everyday mundane act of driving can be transformed into a life-changing event when unsafe decisions are made,” state police said.

In his 1993 season with the Browns, Jackson had 41 catches for more than 700 yards and 8 touchdowns. He also played with the Baltimore Ravens.

After retiring from the NFL, Jackson spent four years as the mayor of his hometown Tangipahoa.