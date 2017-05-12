Do you know him? Akron police looking to identify man severely injured in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Police need help to identify a man who was hit by a car and severely injured Wednesday morning.

Police said the man was found without an ID, his fingerprints have not turned up results, and no one has yet come forward to identify him.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. as the man crossed Triplett Boulevard near Lansing Street and was hit by an oncoming car, according to investigators. His head smashed into the car’s windshield.

Akron Police Lt. Rick Edwards said the man is in a coma, on life support at Summa Akron City Hospital and is unable to speak.

"We have no identification of who he is,” Edwards said. “We've tried to finger print him, and it did not come back to anybody, so we're trying to put the information out so maybe someone in the public could call if they haven't heard from their loved one.”

Edwards said it remains unclear why the man was in the street at the time. Shortly before the crash, an Akron Beacon Journal newspaper carrier called police to report seeing the man sitting near the curb with his hands between his knees.

The man is around 6 feet tall and between approximately 20 years old and 25 years old, according to police. He also has a one-inch long scar on his wrist.

Police said he was wearing black Nike Air Jordan shoes, a black thermal long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans at the time of the crash.

Edwards said investigators are asking people to check on anyone matching this description who lives in the area of the crash. He urges anyone who recognizes the man to call Akron Police.

Police said the 19-year-old driver who hit the man was on her way to work and did not see him before the crash. She is not expected to face charges.