Convicted sex offender being questioned in kidnapping of 13-year-old girl

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio -- The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office and Ashtabula city police are investigating the death of a 13-year-old girl. We're now learning a suspect wanted for questioning in her disappearance has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

The Fox 8 I-Team learned the girl was reported missing on Tuesday of this week. Sources tell us her body was found Thursday in a wooded area on Austinberg Road. That is in Saybrook Township in Ashtabula County.

A suspect wanted for questioning was arrested just over the border in Sharon, Pennsylvania. The suspect arrested is John Richard Bove, of Ashtabula. Right now he is in Mercer County Jail charged with felony fleeing and eluding, felony stolen vehicle and failing to register as a convicted sex offender.

After the 13-year-old was reported missing Tuesday, Ashtabula County asked Sharon police to be on the lookout for Bove as a person of interest in their missing person case.

Thursday, Sharon police spotted him, tried to pull him over but he took off on a high speed chase. Bove eventually ditched his car and ran off into the woods where he was eventually caught.

Police in Pennsylvania spent the night searching the woods for evidence.

Mercer County Jail tells Fox 8 they do have Bove in custody, but they do not have a mug shot yet because Bove was so upset when he was brought in they couldn't take his picture.

Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office says they will release more information this morning. Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for updates.

