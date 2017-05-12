× Cleveland police looking for missing 10-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are looking for a missing 10-year-old girl.

They say Ta’niyah Lundy was last seen at her home on East 78th Street at around 5 p.m. today.

Police say at this time this is not a known abduction and Ta’niyah may have run away.

The little girl is described as 5’02” tall, weighing 75 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red, beige and gray jacket; red and black tennis shoes; and blue jeans. She has long, red braided hair.

Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to contact police by calling 911.

