Camel rides return to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND-- Camel rides are back at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo just in time for Mother's Day weekend.

Keepers walked four dromedary camels to the Australian Adventure exhibit on Friday. The camels, Captain, Elwood, Penny and Al, are now at their home for the summer in the barn near Kookaburra Station.

"It's a very unique opportunity for people to literally connect with wildlife and take a ride on a camel," said Travis Vineyard, curator of animals.

Camels were brought to Australia as service animals, but have become apart of the continent's landscape.

The camel rides start Friday and are $6 per person. Photos are available for an additional $5. Visitors can ride the animals daily through Labor Day weekend, as weather permits.

