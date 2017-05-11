Weather Outlook: Rainy morning with a drier afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Our 4-day dry streak is coming to an end as a stronger area of low pressure ripples along the stationary front that has been poised to our southwest for a number of days.

The storms in Iowa are forecast to quickly move east-southeast:

The same front with sporadically offer up a few showery intervals between now and Mother’s Day.

Here is your Fox 8 News #8dayforecast.

