Vermilion police find no wrongdoing with woman throwing dog into Lake Erie

VERMILION, Ohio-- The Vermilion Police Department ended its investigation into a video of a woman forcing her dog into Lake Erie.

Elijah Boggs recorded the video at Showse Park in Vermilion of the woman and her dog at the edge of the lake on a chilly day. He said she picked up the dog and put it into the water twice, despite the animal's obvious objections.

Boggs confronted the woman and called police. He also posted the clip on Facebook, where is generated a lot of reaction.

Police said they identified the woman and consulted with a local veterinarian and Animal Protective League officers.

The department turned its investigation over to the prosecutor's office for review, but said there was nothing malicious about the woman's actions.

