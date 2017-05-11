Two horses freed after being kept inside Canton gaming parlor

CANTON, Ohio– Two horses were rescued from a closed gaming parlor in Canton Wednesday evening.

John W. Yant, 42, of Canton, was cited with two counts of cruelty to animals.

He kept the animals inside Skills Games on Tuscarawas Street West for a few hours, the Stark County Humane Society said. The two Tennessee walking horses did not have food or water.

According to the police report, officers made multiple attempts to contact Yant, but he was unable to answer because he was intoxicated.

The horses were evaluated by a veterinarian and remain in the custody of the humane society.