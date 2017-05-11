Tires slashed on four Saint Ignatius High School vans in parking lot

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for information after tires were slashed on vehicles in the Saint Ignatius High School parking lot.

The incident happened on April 26 at the school, located on West 30th Street in Cleveland.

Police said the suspect slashed 11 tires on four school vans. Second district investigators released surveillance photos, but realize they are of poor quality.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218 or jmurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us

41.482977 -81.707042