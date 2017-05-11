× Three arrested in two unsolved Springfield Township arson cases

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Springfield Township Police Department arrested three suspects in two unsolved arson cases.

The fires happened on Carper Avenue in May and Celia Avenue in December. They totaled more than $100,000 in damage.

Police said the homes were vacant, but the fires still put firefighters at risk.

Officers arrested William Conley, 18, of Akron; Mickey Thrasher, 18, of Springfield Township; and a 15-year-old boy. They were charged with breaking and entering, and aggravated arson.