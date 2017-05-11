Stark County Sheriff rescues two children from car crashed into creek

CANTON, Ohio– Two children were rescued from a car that crashed into a creek on Thursday.

A car was sitting in a parking lot and rolled into a creek on Fulton Road, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff George Maier jumped into the water and pulled two children from the backseat.

According to authorities, the car was not running and the keys were not in the ignition.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. to provide more information on the incident.

Check back with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates.