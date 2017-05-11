School bus carrying at least 12 students crashes into ravine in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — More than a dozen children received only minor injuries when the school bus they were in hit a guardrail and then traveled into a ravine in St. Louis Thursday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

KTVI reports that there were seven to eight ambulances at the scene of the crash and that the driver was trapped on the bus before being removed.

The bus was on its way to an elementary school when the crash happened. KTVI reports there were 12 children on the bus at the time of the crash.

One of the students was ejected out of the bus through the emergency door.

Troopers credit the driver of the bus for her quick actions in making sure the bus didn’t flip.

Bus accident at I-44/Lindbergh carrying 12 VST students from Stl to Hanna Woods. First concern is safety of students and bus driver involved — Parkway Schools (@ParkwaySchools) May 11, 2017

Everyone on the bus has been taken to the hospital #stl pic.twitter.com/E0GnS0COC5 — FOX2now (@FOX2now) May 11, 2017