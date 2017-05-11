‘Saddest dog in the world’ needs forever home

ONTARIO, Canada — A dog known as the “saddest dog in the world” needs a forever home. And, according to Rescue Dogs Match, the pup named Lana only has until May 20 to find one.

Lana was called the “saddest dog” after a heartbreaking photo of her went viral in 2015.

She was adopted at that time, but was returned about a year later. According to the adoptive family, Lana was exhibiting behavioral issues.

The post on the nonprofit shelter‘s Facebook page says Lana will be 3 on May 14. The shelter says the best environment for the Lab mix would be a horse or hobby farm where she can be outside most of the time ‘helping’ her person with the chores around the property.

“She LOVES to be outside no matter what the weather. For cold winter days a quality winter coat would keep her cozy. Lana loves to be part of whatever is going on but not in “tight” quarters. The best family for her would be a mature couple or person that has the time, patience, determination and commitment to help her become more confident. A family that would arrange controlled play dates with other dogs, without food or toys around. A family that has a routine she can rely on, and an active lifestyle that would banish the thought of endless hours in concrete bunkers with nothing to do. She is sweet and silly, that is hard-wired into her character. She is timid, wary of strangers only at first. When she is not around the people she trusts, she has the tendency to shut down or become very hesitant. It is important for her to be in a home where she will continue to be exposed to new situations with lots of positive reinforcement. She is loyal and loving to the people she trusts. She very much likes to hang out with other dogs. However time, training and patience is required to continue to lessen her possessive issues around food . Every dog learns at their own pace, so best that she be the only pet in the home. No apartments and a fenced in yard is a must if living in a suburb. Her rescue team is committed to supporting her next, and hopefully final, adoptive family with training and time, as much as is needed to help her be truly forever home.”

On Wednesday, the shelter said it is currently reviewing all the adoption applications and will post an update soon.