× Police to announce increase in reward in Aliza Sherman murder

CLEVELAND– The reward is increasing for information in the 2013 murder of Aliza Sherman.

The Cleveland Division of Police, along with Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers, will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to announce the new reward. Currently, it stands at $50,000.

Sherman, 52, was leaving her attorneys office on March 24, 2013 when she was murdered outside 75 Erieview Plaza in downtown Cleveland. Police said she was stabbed 11 times, but nothing was taken.

Sherman, a nurse at the Cleveland Clinic and mother, was in the middle of a divorce at the time of her death. The case was scheduled to begin the day after the homicide.

Earlier this month, Sherman’s attorney Gregory Moore pleaded guilty to one count of falsification for providing inaccurate information to investigators on the day of the murder. According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, Moore was not prepared for the trial.

No arrests were made in Sherman’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

More stories on Aliza Sherman here