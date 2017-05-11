‘One Love’: Ben & Jerry’s releases new flavor inspired by Bob Marley

Ben & Jerry’s has released a brand new flavor celebrating Bob Marley’s legacy.

It’s called Bob Marley’s One Love. It will be sold in Scoop Shops and grocery stores around the country.

One Love incorporates banana ice cream with caramel and graham cracker swirls and fudge peace signs.

The description states:

“We bring you this cool concoction as a tasty tribute to the legendary Bob Marley. In partnership with the Marley family, this flavor will help to fund a youth empowerment program in Jamaica – music to your ears AND your tastebuds!”

Read more here.