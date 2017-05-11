Note describes bus driver’s heartwarming act after he finds student’s empty lunchbox

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Education Association is sharing a photo of a heartwarming note and act of kindness between a bus driver and a student.

The photo was posted on the association’s Facebook Page Wednesday.

The post says that the parent of a student at DeWitt Elementary School found the note in her child’s lunchbox.

The note said:

“Dear Ms. Zoey, I found your lunch bag on the bus this morning, but it was empty. So I made a peanut butter sandwich and put in a bottled water and peanut butter crackers. Bus driver,

Mr. Bill”

The association’s post said it is an excellent example of the “Black Tiger Family.”