Note describes bus driver’s heartwarming act after he finds student’s empty lunchbox

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Falls Education Association is sharing a photo of a heartwarming note and act of kindness between a bus driver and a student.
The photo was posted on the association’s Facebook Page Wednesday.
The post says that the parent of a student at DeWitt Elementary School found the note in her child’s lunchbox.
The note said:
“Dear Ms. Zoey,
I found your lunch bag on the bus this morning, but it was empty. So I made a peanut butter sandwich and put in a bottled water and peanut butter crackers.
Bus driver,
Mr. Bill”
The association’s post said it is an excellent example of the “Black Tiger Family.”
