× Mother’s Day 2017: Events, freebies, discounts and brunches

CLEVELAND — Hey, moms, Sunday is your day. We’re celebrating motherhood, matriarchs, maternal bonds and the influence all of it has had on society.

There are plenty of things to do to around Northeast Ohio to commemorate your special day. So, check our list of events, brunches, freebies, discounts, and celebrations. We want you to feel like a queen on May 14!

**NOTE: All events are on Sunday, May 14, unless otherwise noted!**

Brunches:

RITZ-CARLTON CLEVELAND

1515 West Third Street, Cleveland. (216) 623-1300. Upscale brunch includes risotto, carving, omelette stations, seafood, salad, sushi, raw bar selections, and desserts.

Time: 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m.

Price: $65 for adults; $24 for children 10 and under.

More information, HERE.

ALLEY CAT OYSTER BAR

1056 River Road, Cleveland. (216) 574-9999. Brunch to include omelette station, raw bar, salads, soups, eggs, sausage and other breakfast items.

Time: Reservations taken from 10 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Price: $45 per person

More information, HERE.

WAGNER’S OF WESTLAKE

30855 Center Ridge Road, Westlake. (440) 871-8800. Brunch to include carvings, kielbasa and sauerkraut, fresh vegetables and salads, waffle stations, various breakfast items, and assorted dessert table.

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Price: $29.95 for adults; $14.95 for kids 3-10 years old.

More information, HERE.

RED, WINE & BREW – WINE DOWN LOUNGE

9620 Old Johnnycake Ridge Road, Mentor, Ohio 44060. Relaxing brunch with french toast, eggs, waffles, and other various breakfast items. Also includes ham, chicken, green beans, salads and pastries. Design your cocktail bar offered, as well.

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Price: $24.95 per adult; $14.95 ages five to 12.

More information, HERE.

MOXIE



3355 Richmond Road, Beachwood, Ohio 44122. (216) 831-5599. Mother’s Day brunch buffet.

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Price: $39.50 per person; $18.50 for kids ages 4-12.

More information, HERE.

FLEMING’S STEAKHOUSE IN AKRON

4000 Medina Road, Akron, Ohio 44333. (330) 670-5200. Three-course brunch includes: Lobster bisque, caesar salad, filet mignon, eggs benedict, french toast, and more.

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Price: $47.95; children’s menu available for $18.95

More information, HERE.

CLEVELAND BOTANICAL GARDENS

11030 East Boulevard, Cleveland. (216) 721-1600. Enjoy beautiful scenery while munching on roasted salmon, banana pancakes, chicken piccata, herb-crusted strip loin, quiche, and applewood bacon and sausage. Kids’ buffet includes chicken fingers and macaroni and cheese.

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Price: $42 per member; $50 for non-members; $18 for member children; $20 for non-member children.

More information, HERE.

PALADAR LATIN KITCHEN AND RUM BAR

28601 Chagrin Boulevard, Woodmere, Ohio 44122. (216) 896-9020. Munch on bacon, avocado toast, pancakes and chocolate churros. Mimosa bar offered, as well.

Time: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

More information, HERE.

LAGO EAST BANK

1091 West 10th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44113. (216) 862-8065. Hosted upstairs in the Riviera Ballroom and the Veranda at Lago Custom Events: Mimosas, crepes, and meat carving stations.

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Price: $38.95 for adults; $14.95 for kids 12 and under.

More information, HERE.

100TH BOMB GROUP

20920 Brookpark Road, Cleveland. (216) 267-1010. Enjoy a Mother’s Day champagne buffet with breakfast specialties, herb-crusted tri-tip, crab legs, lobster ravioli, beef marsala and more.

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Price: $49.95 per adults; $24.95 for children

More information, HERE.

Events & Celebrations:

MOTHER’S DAY SIP AND PAINT

Exceptional Events Party Center, 1512 South Green Road, South Euclid 44121. (216)450-9151. Music, painting session, dancing, drinks, brunch buffet, and a gift for mom.

Time: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Price: $35-$280

More information, HERE.

MOTHER’S DAY SIP AND SHOP PARTY

Saturday, May 13, at 3315 E 55th Street, Cleveland, 44127. (216) 600-8471. Come out and enjoy some good music, great food, and buy wonderful items. Items for sale include jewelry, clothes, purses and other accessories. “Pamper corner” offers massages, facials, makeup, eyelashes, manicures and pedicures, and foot soaks and scrubs.

Time: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Price: $5

More information, HERE.

MOTHER’S DAY SHOPPING AT SOLENE WITH MAKEOVERS

Sat, May 13, at Solene Boutique. 37000 Detroit Avenue, Avon, Ohio 44011. (216) 647-8382. Mother’s Day Shopping with Free Younique Makeovers. Giveaways when you mention this ad and bring a friend.

Time: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Price: FREE

More information, HERE.

MOTHER’S DAY MOVIE WITH PRINCESS

Friday, May 12, at Believe Dream Dare. 548 C North Center Street, LaGrange, Ohio 44050.(440) 822-3453. Come enjoy an enchanted evening with princess Rapunzel and watch the movie, “Tangled.” Popcorn, candy, and refreshments served. Photo opportunities available, as well. Families should bring blankets and pillows.

Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Price: $15

More information, HERE.

BANYAN TREE BOUQUET WORKSHOP

Friday, May 12, at Banyan Tree. 2242 Professor Avenue, Cleveland 44113. (216) 241-1209. Lush & Lovely Floristry teaches a fun-filled bouquet workshop. All Materials are included.

Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Price: $65

More information, HERE.

Freebies & Discounts:

MCKINLEY MUSEUM

Saturday, May 13, at McKinley Museum & Discovery Center. 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW. Canton, Ohio 44708. (330) 455-7043. Bring Mom to the Museum on the day before Mother’s Day. All moms will be admitted FREE.

Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Price: FREE

More information, HERE.

AKRON ZOO

Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave. Akron, Ohio 44307. (330) 375-2550. Treat mom and grandma to a special day at the zoo. All mothers and grandmothers receive free admission. Regular admission rates apply. Free to Akron Zoo members.

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Price: FREE

More information, HERE.

CLEVELAND METROPARKS ZOO

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, 3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland 44109. (216) 661-6500. Enjoy Mother’s Day with FREE admission for Mom at the Zoo.

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Price: FREE ticket for mom with paid child admission.

More information, HERE.

GREATER CLEVELAND AQUARIUM

Greater Cleveland Aquarium, 2000 Sycamore Street, Cleveland 44113. (216) 862-8803. Free admission for moms (last admission is at 4 p.m.) with the purchase of a child or adult general admission ticket. Mom can touch a stingray, get a manicure from a cleaner shrimp or take a selfie with a shark. The first 150 moms also receive a Mother’s Day commemorative button.

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Price: FREE admission for moms with purchase of child or adult general admission ticket.

More information, HERE.

GREAT LAKES SCIENCE CENTER

Great Lakes Science Center, 601 Erieside Avenue, Cleveland 44114. (216) 694-2000. GLSC is celebrating moms all weekend long. On Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 14, from noon to 5 p.m. all moms will receive HALF OFF the price of any general admission or combo admission ticket.

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Saturday, May 13); Noon – 5 p.m. (Sunday, May 14)

More information, HERE.