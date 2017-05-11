Missing: Adrienne Hennessee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Adrienne Hennessee was last seen on April 11 in Cleveland.

She is 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.

On the day she disappeared, she was wearing a leopard scarf on her head, a blue jacket, pink pants and red and white boots.

She has a tattoo of a rose on her left arm.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective White with Cleveland Police at 216-623-5318.

