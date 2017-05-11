Medical Examiner: Woman found dead in Garfield Heights home was murdered

GARFIELD HEIGHTS — Homicide is the cause of death of a woman found dead inside a Garfield Heights home last week, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office.

A spokesman for the medical examiner says the manner of death was strangulation.

Lavora Allen was found at the bottom of her basement steps May 1.

No arrests have been made. Garfield Heights police tell Fox 8 they are continuing to investigate.

Meanwhile a vigil is planned for Allen Thursday. It will be held at 7:30 p.m. at 12826 Orme Road in Garfield Heights.

Read more here.