May 11, 2017
The Scintas
Beloved performers, The Scintas, are rolling into the Hard Rock Rocksino Friday, May 12th. Frankie Scinta drops by the studio to preview the show.
Simple Burgers & Fries
It’s a twist on the All-American burger and fries with the Working Class Vegan Man, Greg Milo. Click here for the recipes.
The Olive Scene Strongsville
Here’s a great gift idea for the mom who loves to cook. We’re going inside the brand new location of The Olive Scene. Watch the video here! 16734 Pearl Rd., Strongsville 44136 / 440.783.1696
Adam Ferrara
Comedian Adam Ferrara performs tonight through Sunday at Hilarities at Pickwick and Frolic.
Room Service
Looking for a gift to “wow” mom this Mother’s Day? Head to Ohio City! That’s where you’ll find all sorts of unique ideas…including gifts for the mom who loves to garden. Click here to watch! 2078 W. 25th., Cleveland 44113 / 216.696.6220
Devils on Horseback
Demetrios Atheneos from Forage Public House shares his recipe for “Devils on Horseback.”
Bold Food and Drink
1121 W 10th St.
Cleveland, Ohio
main tel:(216) 696-8400
www.boldfoodanddrink.com
Forage Public House
14600 Detroit Rd. Suite#100
Lakewood, OH. 44107
main tel: 216.226.2000
http://foragepublichouse.com/
The Oak Barrel
5975 Canal Rd.
Valley View, OH 44125
main tel: 216.520.3640
fax: 216.520.3645
www.theoakbarrel.com
Rubber City Pop Culture Fest
Flash back to childhood at the first ever Rubber City Pop Culture Fest! Jason Miller shares details.
1st Annual Rubber City Pop Culture Fest
Friday, May 26th 4pm -8pm
Saturday, May 27th 10am – 6pm
Sunday, May 28th 10am – 5pm
Historic Goodyear Hall
Akron, Ohio
rcpcfest.com