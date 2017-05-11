× May 11, 2017

The Scintas

Beloved performers, The Scintas, are rolling into the Hard Rock Rocksino Friday, May 12th. Frankie Scinta drops by the studio to preview the show.

Simple Burgers & Fries

It’s a twist on the All-American burger and fries with the Working Class Vegan Man, Greg Milo. Click here for the recipes.

The Olive Scene Strongsville

Here’s a great gift idea for the mom who loves to cook. We’re going inside the brand new location of The Olive Scene. Watch the video here! 16734 Pearl Rd., Strongsville 44136 / 440.783.1696

Adam Ferrara

Comedian Adam Ferrara performs tonight through Sunday at Hilarities at Pickwick and Frolic.

Room Service

Looking for a gift to “wow” mom this Mother’s Day? Head to Ohio City! That’s where you’ll find all sorts of unique ideas…including gifts for the mom who loves to garden. Click here to watch! 2078 W. 25th., Cleveland 44113 / 216.696.6220

Devils on Horseback

Demetrios Atheneos from Forage Public House shares his recipe for “Devils on Horseback.”

Bold Food and Drink

1121 W 10th St.

Cleveland, Ohio

main tel:(216) 696-8400

www.boldfoodanddrink.com

Forage Public House

14600 Detroit Rd. Suite#100

Lakewood, OH. 44107

main tel: 216.226.2000

http://foragepublichouse.com/

The Oak Barrel

5975 Canal Rd.

Valley View, OH 44125

main tel: 216.520.3640

fax: 216.520.3645

www.theoakbarrel.com

Rubber City Pop Culture Fest

Flash back to childhood at the first ever Rubber City Pop Culture Fest! Jason Miller shares details.