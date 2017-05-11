LIVE: Mark Wahlberg in Cleveland to talk Wahlburgers

​

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mark Wahlberg is in Cleveland today to help host a Wahlburgers VIP red carpet preview event.

The actor will talk about the new downtown Cleveland location including some of the tasty menu items.

The event is private, but we are bringing you a look from the red carpet at the Wahlburgers location on Ontario Street.

In December, it was announced the restaurant would open in spring 2017.

On Tuesday, a press release said a public opening date will be announced soon.

Actor Mark Wahlberg created the restaurant in 2011 with his brother, Paul Wahlberg, who is a chef; and brother, Donnie.

**More stories on Wahlburgers, here**