I-Team investigates after video shows violence on RTA rapid train and station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained video leading us to investigate your safety on RTA rapid trains and at the rapid stations.

We now have video of two recent violent crimes, and we’ve uncovered a third.

In one case, you see people waiting at the Westpark station. Then a man takes off his jacket and viciously attacks a man sitting on the bench. A police report shows, the attacker simply said, ‘We got to fight.’ But even after the fight, it didn’t stop there.

On the train, video shows the same two got into it again. A report shows it started again when the attacker said, “Will I be wrong if I got into your pockets?” He’s accused of stealing $400 from the victim.

Video also shows trouble at the West 98th rapid station. A police report says a woman asked a man to use his phone. He said no. Then a guy pulled a gun from his bookbag, pointed the gun at the man and pistol-whipped him.

Meantime, more violence recently at the rapid stop at West 117 and Madison. Records show a man tried to rob someone with a knife. The victim then pulled a gun. Police later identified the suspect with the help of video and clothing.

RTA crime stats were not immediately available. But a spokesperson released a statement saying, “We have hundreds of uniformed and plain clothes officers in and around our system any time of the day or night. That, plus the thousands of surveillance cameras on buses, trains, on platforms, parking lots, in stations and on outside of our vehicles, if you commit a crime on or around RTA, you’re going to get caught. “

In fact, in all three of these cases, police arrested or identified suspects.

Still, the video provides good reason to stay alert riding the rapid.