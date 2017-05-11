I-Team: Authorities investigating murder of 13-year-old girl in Ashtabula County; person of interest arrested

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — The Fox 8 I-Team has learned that sheriff officials and state agents are investigating the murder of a 13-year-old girl.

The body of the girl was found this afternoon on Austinburg Road. Sources say she has been missing since Tuesday.

Sources also say a person wanted for questioning in the case was arrested in Sharon, Pennsylvania, Thursday afternoon after a high speed chase.

Ashtabula sheriff officials say information on the case will be released tomorrow.

