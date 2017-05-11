Family: Video shows 8-year-old Ohio boy being viciously bullied at school days before suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- An Ohio mother wants answers in the death of her eight-year-old son, whom she found hanging from his bunk bed in January.

Cornelia Reynolds, the mother of the boy, Gabe Tate, claims there is proof that her son was bullied at his elementary school days before his suicide. She says she doesn't feel enough was done to prevent bullying at the school.

"I just feel like enough is not being done, and I feel like stuff is being swept under the rug," she told WLWT.

Her family's attorney says video proves that Gabe was bullied at school two days before he died. The video shows Gabe being attacked by another student in the boys bathroom.

"A boy is in the bathroom punching and threatening and assaulting other children, and the son of my client walks in, he actually attempts to shake the assailant's hand, and the assailant pulled him forward and slammed him into the wall, and he is knocked unconscious for seven and a half minutes," said attorney Jennifer Branch.

WLWT has requested a copy of the video.

As word of the video broke, WLWT says the school's administrators were unavailable for comment. Back in January, leaders at Carson Elementary School said there was no evidence of bullying.

Branch said Gabe lost consciousness in the bathroom incident and that a school official told Gabe's mom that her son fainted.

"There is concern that there was more violence going on in that school," said Branch. "There was more bullying than mom ever knew, was ever told, and as we learn things, it's been hard to share them with her because her response is, 'if I had only known'."

Earlier this year, the mother of a 14-year-old student in Willard demanded answers and change from her son's school district after he committed suicide.

Caleb Hershiser took his life April 2 after years of being bullied and harassed by fellow classmates.

A task force has been formed to examine the problem, current policies and prevention.

