Driver sentenced for crashing into Amherst home, killing woman

LORAIN, Ohio– The woman who crashed into an Amherst home, killing a woman and injuring a child, was sentenced on Thursday.

Adrianna Young, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide for the July 2015 crash.

The victim, 34-year-old Deborah Majkut, was sitting on the couch inside her Leavitt Road home when the car came crashing through. Police said Young was texting and lost control of the car. She also had marijuana in her system at the time, according to investigators.

Majkut, a mother of two, was killed. Her young son was trapped beneath the car and was severely burned.

