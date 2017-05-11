Devils on Horseback recipe

“Devils on Horseback”
bacon wrapped date stuffed with chorizo

CHORIZO RECIPE

7 pounds ground pork
¼ cup kosher salt
¼ cup black pepper
¾ cup paprika
¼ cup cayenne pepper
3 TBL chile powder
½ cup granulated garlic

MIX ALL INGREDIENTS – BAKE ON WELL GREASED SHEET PAN @ 350 DEGREES FOR 25 MINUTES
 
EMULSION VERDE RECIPE

4 bunches cilantro
3 cups b oil
1 cup shallots
2 ea. jalepeno
1 cup ginger chopped
1/2 cup garlic chopped
1 cup honey
2 oz salt
Robo coupe ingredients till smooth. Transfer to vita mixer. or blender puree on high adding 1 cup of water slowly to the mixture