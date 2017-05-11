Daughter of couple accused of collecting dead veteran’s benefits while body decomposed is sentenced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAINWRIGHT, Ohio -- A daughter of a couple who accused of spending the social security payments of a veteran whose body was decomposing in their living room has been sentenced in the case.

According to the Tuscarawas County Southern District Court, Briann Sorohan, 18, pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to report a death.

She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, which was suspended, and was fined $200. She was also given six months probation and must complete 30 hours of community service.

Deputies said they found the body of Bob Harris, 71, in March while they were following up on a welfare check. While walking through the home, they found his badly decomposed and mostly skeletonized body in the living room. The body was uncovered, lying in the open and decomposing only feet away from where the residents slept.

Sorohan's father and mother were charged with several counts in the case. Her brother, Brian, 49, faces charges of gross abuse of a corpse, theft and failure to report knowledge of a death charges.

