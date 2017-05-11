Dad steps up to make daughter’s prom unforgettable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- A dad took action when things didn't turn out as planned for his daughter's prom.

Jordan Popovsky, a freshman at Orange High School, and her twin sister, Roxy, were both invited to the big dance their freshman year.

But, things didn't quite turn out as planned; Jordan was left without a date, but she was excited to share the special moment with her twin sister.. then the plans quickly unraveled.

"My sister was still going and she's my best friend so it's like those big events I want to share with my best friend. I was a little disappointed because I wanted to be there with my sister."

Jordan helped her sister get ready for the big night.

"I was happy for her. I was excited for her. I told her to text me, update me. She looked like she was having a lot of fun; I was happy for her."

That's when dad stepped up. "I can do my best to make it all better - which is what I try to do."

All dressed up, Rick took advantage of a special opportunity and took his daughter out for a night on the town.

"It was important for me to make sure she had a good evening," dad said.

As teenagers do, Jordan took pictures and posted them on social media and the tweets and comments started pouring in.

It's a night dad and daughter will always remember.