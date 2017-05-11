Charges expected against ‘several’ suspects in crystal meth bust

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple charges are expected against several suspects in Ashtabula County after authorities seized thousands of dollars worth of crystal meth.

According to the TAG Law Enforcement Task Force, the seizure was the result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

The task force along with the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office seized 33 ounces of crystal meth valued at over $33,000. They also recovered a handgun and over $4,400 in cash.

Authorities say more details will be released as the investigation continues.