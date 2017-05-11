× All-American burgers with a twist

Fries:

The stuff

4-5 Yukon Gold Potatoes (or whatever potato you want; about 2 per person)

big pinch of sea salt

1 tsp nutritional yeast

1/2 tsp dried rosemary

Make it

Heat oven to 425 Cut potatoes up into either little steak fries or slender sticks, whichever you prefer, just know that they’ll crisp a little differently. Steam these little potato pieces in a steamer for about 10 minutes. This will help them get a little crispy and not a little mushy. While the potatoes are steaming, mix some salt, nutritional yeast, and rosemary in a bowl. Scoop steamed potatoes into the bowl and mix around for a bit. Place some parchment paper onto a baking tray and spread the mixed potatoes onto the tray. Stick that tray of potatoes into the oven for about 18 minutes. When the time is up, shift the potatoes about and stick ‘em back in the oven for another 10 minutes. These times aren’t gospel or nuthin’. Feel free to experiment with the times. When all that baking is done, pull ‘em out and eat ‘em.

Burgers:

The stuff

Can of black beans

tablespoon of tamari

half cup of oatmeal

sunflower seeds

red onion

couple cloves of garlic

carrot

tablespoon of nutritional yeast

olive oil

Make it

First, take a small red onion, chop it up fine, and fry it up in some oil. I like adding something sweet, like a little maple syrup or mirin, to help caramelize the onions (but wait for the onions to brown some before you do this, if you dare). While that’s gettin’ good, mash up a can of black beans (drain the beans first) in a separate bowl with a fork or spoon or whatever you like to mash stuff with. Throw some minced garlic in with the onion for a couple minutes. While that heats up, dice or grate a carrot. Then, toss the onions and garlic in the bowl with the beans, add the shredded carrot, a tablespoon of sunflower seeds, a half cup of oatmeal (ground or not), and some tamari and the nutritional yeast and whatever herbs and whatnots you want to include. Turn that into a patty. If it’s too dry, add some water (or soy sauce). Too wet, add some more oats. Toss those patties in an oiled pan, and fry ’em up. Keep in mind, you can add anything you want: zucchini, flax, liquid smoke, cacao powder, or coffee for all I care.