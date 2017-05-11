Akron man shoots daughter after mistaking her for intruder

AKRON, Ohio– A man shot his daughter early Thursday morning, believing she was an intruder, Akron police say.

Officers responded to Onondago Street near Brittain Road in Akron shortly after midnight Thursday.

The 42-year-old resident told police he heard someone enter his house. He yelled to see who was in the kitchen and didn’t get a response. According to Akron police, the man said he saw a shadowy figure and fired one shot.

The person turned out to be his 22-year-old daughter, who was supposed to be house sitting elsewhere. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and taken to Akron City Hospital.

The shooting is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.