Video of woman tossing dog into Lake Erie generates online rage

VERMILION, Ohio - Elijah Boggs says he started video recording a woman at Showse park in Vermilion when something seemed wrong.

Boggs says the woman was coaxing her dog to the water's edge along a chilly and turbulent Lake Erie against the animal's objections.

He became even more concerned when, he says, the woman picked the dog up and put the animal in the water, not once but twice.

"What went through my mind the first time is something's not right, the second time I was like OK, I have to stop her," Boggs told Fox 8.

Boggs can be heard on the video telling the woman he was going to call the police.

"I said excuse me like what are you doing? And then she told me that she was teaching her dog how to swim. And then I told her you shouldn't be teaching a dog how to swim this time of year the waves are too high, it's too cold. Then I called her crazy and she called me crazy," said Boggs.

Boggs says the woman left the park taking the dog with her on its leash.

Boggs filed a report with the Vermilion police department, where an investigation was started after he posted the video online and it started generating outrage.

Vermilion police on Wednesday said they had identified the woman and have talked with her. Investigators were also planning to consult with a local veterinarian, APL humane officers and with local prosecutors to determine if the event constitutes a crime.

Denise Willis is the head Humane Officer with the Friendship APL in Lorain County. After viewing the video with Fox 8 on Wednesday, she said it is hard for her to jump to any conclusions based on the video alone.

"My impression is, I can see how somebody would be upset with that but being a humane officer, I also need to know that it needs to be investigated. The woman needs to be talked to. There's probably more to the story than it looks like," said Willis.