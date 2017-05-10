School district preventing student access to social media apps as part of study

MADISON, Wisc. — One school district in Wisconsin is unfriending social media as part of a study on student behavior.

Wisconsin State Journal reports that four public schools in Madison are preventing student access to some popular social media apps during the school day to test whether grades, student behavior and school safety improve with fewer online distractions.

The program will run through the end of the school year. Test results will include comparison behavior data and feedback from students.

Read more here.