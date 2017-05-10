Police investigate death of man found shot multiple times on side of road

AKRON, Ohio — Police are investigating the death of a man found laying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds in Akron Tuesday afternoon.

According to Akron police, a passerby called 911 at around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday to report a body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Cordova Avenue and Thurston Street in Akron.

Akron police and fire responded to the scene and found the 29-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.