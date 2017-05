Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ohio - A small plane made an emergency landing in Aurora on Wednesday evening.

Fox 8 news has learned that the aircraft touched down in the area of State Route 43, right near the city's south water tower.

The pilot is the person who made the 911 call to report the emergency landing. They were not injured. Because there were no injuries, the Ohio State Patrol, which was called out to the scene, cleared the area and did not take a report.