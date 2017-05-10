Pedestrian hit by car in Akron, taken to hospital

Photo Gallery
AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian early Wednesday morning.
It happened on Triplett Boulevard near Lansing Street shortly before 5 a.m.
Akron police said a man was crossing the street when he was hit by a car. The victim was taken to Akron City Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
The driver stay at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Akron Police Department.
41.043291 -81.455036