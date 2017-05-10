Parma Heights police investigate armed robberies at apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio - A frantic 911 call from a resident of the Big Creek Apartments in Parma Heights just after midnight Monday.

Telicious Robinson says she asked her boyfriend to out the trash. When he approached the dumpster in the parking lot, she says he was attacked.

"The guy came up behind him and put a gun to his neck and tried to take our car and everything we had. He used self defense and got away," said Robinson.

Robinson and her boyfriend are not alone. Parma Heights Police say they are investigating two other armed robberies at the Hidden Cove Apartments, less than a mile away from Big Creek.

Those robberies happened Sunday and Monday. All the victimes were attacked in the parking lot of the complex.

"I have twins, they are two. The whole community has a lot of kids. It makes me scared to go to my car," said Robinson.

Police have not made any arrests and are not saying if the cases are connected. Meantime, Robinson wants to see more security at her apartment complex.

"Surveillance cameras, more security. Police say they patrol but I don't think they get these people are targeting women and people they think are vulnerable," said Robinson.