Missing: Travis Stott

AKRON, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Travis Stott, 17, went missing Feb. 6 and was last seen in Akron.

He is 6'3" tall with short, blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and red and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Currie with Akron police at 330-375-2530.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News

