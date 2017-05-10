Medieval fight club brings dozens to Brunswick park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK, Ohio-- For nearly five decades, battle-ready warriors have been roaming Northeast Ohio. They fight for honor, glory and a little Sunday exercise.

It's called Dagorhir, a live battle, role-playing game based loosely on "The Lord of the Rings."

On a Sunday at Plum Creek Park in Brunswick, nearly 100 fighters gather with polearms, clubs and shields. All the weapons are padded with foam and inspected for safety. Medics are on site, in case someone really gets hurt.

There are plenty of other rules, and colors and numbers represent how much damage is done. Red means a person can be taken out of the game with one shot and yellow means a player can't be hit.

"If you get hit in the arm, it goes behind your back. If you get hit in the leg, you kneel down. If you get shot in the torso or lose two limbs, you're out for the round," explained one fighter.

Costumes are not required, but do add to the fun.

There are classes for newcomers. Large-scale regional events can draw up to 1,000.

The group practices and battles weekly throughout the spring and summer.